Interior Minister says committed to ensure security for election 2024

QUETTA: Caretaker Interior Minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz says the government is committed to ensure that the elections are held freely, fairly, and peacefully, ARY News reported.

He was chairing a review meeting in Quetta today to assess the overall security situation ahead of the upcoming elections.

During the meeting, the administration provided a detailed briefing on the security situation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Inferior Minister said that close collaboration with all stakeholders is being undertaken to ensure that the security environment is conducive for a smooth electoral process.

Read More: Independent candidate gunned down in Bajaur

It is pertinent to mention here that at least six people were killed and 13 others sustained injuries in three violent incidents in Balochistan’s Sibi, Quetta and Chaman and Khyber Pakhunthwa’s Bajaur district within span of a day.

The wave of violence began in Sibi when four people were killed and five others sustained injuries in a blast that occurred at Jinnah Road Sibi near political party’s rally on Tuesday. The police said that the explosive material was installed in a motorcycle that led to explosion. The law enforcers have cordoned off the area and called bomb disposal squad.

Separately, scores of armed attacks in Chaman, Quetta and other areas in Balochistan left a political activist dead and four others injured on Wednesday. Unidentified assailants opened fire at the Awami National Party (ANP) office in Chaman leaving a party activist Zahoor Ahmed dead, while another worker was injured.

In another incident unknown persons hurled hand grenade at People’s Party’s election office at Saryab Road in Quetta leaving three persons injured.