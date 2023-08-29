26.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Interior minister vows stern action against 'drug traffickers'

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti on Tuesday asserted that stern action will be taken against drug traffickers to make Pakistan a drug-free country, ARY News reported.

The interior minister said this while talking to Director General Anti-Narcotics Force Major General Muhammad Aniq Ur Rehman Malik who called on him in Islamabad today.

Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti also called for collective efforts to eliminate this menace, urging Anti-Narcotics Force to take action against drug traffickers to discourage dealers of death.

He said for a healthy society, we have to protect our future generations from the scourge of narcotics.

The Caretaker minister assured the Anti-Narcotics Force to provide all possible support in this regard.

 

