Interior ministry, police to file contempt plea against PTI

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry and the police force have decided to file a contempt of court plea against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The interior ministry and Islamabad police will file a contempt plea against PTI for violating the agreement with the administration for Imran Khan’s appearance before the court on March 18.

The government and PTI signed a 15-point agreement for maintaining law and order during the appearance of Imran Khan at the judicial complex. Under the agreement, Khan was bound to appear before the court.

The officials said that PTI violated all points of the agreement.

Vandalism at judicial complex

The Judicial Complex of Islamabad on Saturday turned into a battlefield during the appearance of the PTI chairman before the court in the Toshakhana case.

The federal police claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers set police vehicles on fire as law enforcers clashed with party workers during former premier Imran Khan’s appearance in the Toshakhana case at Islamabad’s Judicial Complex.

In a tweet posted early Sunday morning, it said: “Fifty-two policemen were injured from incited workers pelting stones at the officials of Islamabad Capital Police and other assisting forces at the appearance of PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the Judicial Complex.”

Islamabad police also claimed that the PTI workers and supporters attacked the police with petrol bombs and teargas shells were also fired at police.

