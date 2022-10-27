Interior Ministry presented plan regarding PTI long march: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has presented a plan regarding the upcoming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march to Islamabad, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The interior ministry presented its plan to deal with the participants of the PTI long march during a law and order meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The officials of the interior ministry gave briefing on the PTI long march and law and order situation.

READ: PTI LONG MARCH: PAKISTAN ARMY TO SECURE ISLAMABAD’S RED ZONE



PM Shehbaz Sharif ordered to ensure the maintenance of the law and order situation during the long march. He said that nobody should be allowed to break the law.

On October 25, former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan had announced to start long march on Friday.

He announced to lead the long march on Friday from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk at 11:00 am. The PTI chief said He said that the PTI long march will be a peaceful protest, however, he expressed suspicions that the government will try to sabotage the peaceful demonstration. “We will not enter Red Zone in Islamabad and we will follow the law.”

‘Article 245’

Earlier today, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the government would not hesitate to impose Article 245 in the capital territory if a law and order situation arises amid Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march.

READ: IMRAN KHAN SAYS LONG MARCH’S PURPOSE NOT TO OUST GOVT

It was also learnt that in a bid to deal with the PTI’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ and maintain the law and order situation in the federal capital, the PML-N-led government has decided to deploy the army in Islamabad’s Red Zone.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that no one would be allowed to enter Red Zone under any circumstances. “No compromise will be made on the security and protection of important buildings in the Red Zone,” he said while issuing a warning to PTI marchers.

“The government will also mobilise the army under Article 245 of the Constitution,” he said, adding that the government will allow PTI to march towards the federal capital only if it fulfilled the requirements

He said that the PTI had submitted an application to hold rally/sit-in in H-9 and G-9 sectors of Islamabad and the administration was reviewing the request.

Comments