Interior ministry requests postponement of by-polls again

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has requested to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the by-polls once again, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that the interior ministry sent a letter to the ECP to request the postponement of the by-polls. The ministry stated in its letter that terrorists could carry out attacks during by-polls.

The ministry said that the process of by-polls should be conducted in a careful manner as there were reports of sabotage bids before the Sindh and Karachi elections or a day prior to the polls.

Sources added that political personalities could be targeted in Punjab in the coming days. It would be impossible for the police force to solely control the law and order situation in case of any untoward incident.

The letter also stated that police forces of different provinces were exhibiting partiality, whereas, the armed forces and paramilitary troops were busy carrying out flood relief activities. Taking advantage of the military’s engagements, miscreants increased their activities.

It added that terrorists carried out attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab and Karachi in recent days, whereas, terrorists were also entering Pakistan from secret border routes. The interior ministry also sent references of reports prepared by the intelligence agencies, sources added.

On October 8, the interior ministry had requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone by-polls scheduled for October 16 for 90 days.

The interior ministry sent a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to request the postponement of the October 16 by-polls.

The letter stated that Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were busy carrying out rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected areas, whereas, the Centre and the provinces were paying attention to the rehabilitation process.

The ministry further stated that a political party wanted to siege Islamabad from October 12 to 17 that could interrupt the by-polls on October 16.

It added that additional contingents would be required for maintaining law and order in the federal capital, increasing the burden on the Pakistan Army, Rangers and FC personnel. The ministry requested the election commission to change the date of the by-polls for 90 days by exercising its powers.

