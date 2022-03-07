Interlop 2022: Apple, Google, Microsoft’s initiative for better browsing

Tech giants including Google, Apple, Microsoft and Mozilla have plans to work together and launch an alliance Interlop 2022 to make web standards work consistent across different browsers.

The Interop 2022 has been created to assess how different vendors implement a handful of web standards. The marine purpose of the collaboration is to make web applications look and behave the same way across different web browsers, devices and operating systems. which is not the case today and users suffer from browser inconsistencies.

Google officials Rachel Andrew, Philip Jägenstedt, and Robert Nyman in a blog post on Thursday said that “For the first time ever, all major browser vendors, and other stakeholders, have come together to solve the top browsers compatibility issues identified by web developers.”

A similar collaboration named Compat 2021 initially began in 2019 and was launched last year There was a similar web tech compatibility check-called Compat 2021 that began in 2019 and showed up last year. Compat focused on five major points including CSS Flexbox, CSS Grid, position: sticky, aspect-ratio and CSS transform, but Apple and its team were not included in that program.

Interop 2022 will measure how efficiently the leading browsers perform on test suites for 15 web platforms.

The Interop 2022 measured how browsers perform on the various variables. Things don’t look too good with regard to stable browser releases. Chrome and Edge score 61 out of 100; Firefox scores 69, and Safari scores 50. But the various experimental and preview browser releases show improved results: 71, 74, and 73 respectively.

Technical coordination between browser-making competitors will make the experience better for the users.

Comments