Karachi commissioner imposes Section 144 around intermediate exam centers

KARACHI: The Karachi Commissioner has imposed Section 144 around all intermediate examination centers to prevent cheating and ensure the transparency of the examination process, ARY News reported citing an official notification.

The restrictions will remain in effect until December 30. Examinations will be held daily from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Only candidates with verified admit cards and staff on duty will be allowed within the centers, while entry for all unrelated persons is strictly prohibited within a 200-yard radius of the examination sites.

The use of photocopy machines is banned, and the display of weapons is strictly forbidden. Mobile phones and all electronic devices will not be allowed inside the centers. In addition, any form of public gathering in the vicinity of the centers is completely prohibited.

Law enforcement agencies have been instructed to take strict action under Section 188 of the law against any violations of these orders. The directive was issued following a request by the Chairman of the Intermediate Board to safeguard the examination process and curb activities of the cheating mafia.

On August 28, 2025, the Anti-Corruption Establishment issued investigation notices to students as part of an ongoing probe into alleged result tampering at the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK Karachi).

According to sources, the notices were dispatched to the students through their respective educational institutions. However, the timing of the summons has sparked outrage among parents, as students, including female candidates, were asked to appear at the Anti-Corruption Establishment’s West office at around 12:30 am.

Parents expressed strong reservations, questioning, “How can we send our daughters to the Anti-Corruption office in the middle of the night?”

The investigation, which began a year and a half ago, focuses on alleged alterations in the 2022 intermediate examination results. Despite the lengthy inquiry, ACE has not been able to establish charges against key officials.

Previously, cases were registered against two former chairmen and two examination controllers of BISE Karachi, but no substantial evidence has been found so far.

Now, Karachi students, many of whom have since cleared MDCAT and NED entrance exams and are currently enrolled in graduate programs, are being summoned for direct questioning for the first time.