Intermediate exams date announced

KARACHI: The date of intermediate examinations in Karachi has been announced after the prior postponement, ARY News reported.

Chairman Inter Board Ghulam Hussain stated that the inter exams will commence on May 5 and approximately 126,000 students are expected to participate in the exams.

The board has vowed strict action against the “cheating mafia.” Chairman Ghulam Hussain revealed that a letter has been sent to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against WhatsApp groups facilitating cheating.

He further stated that both group admins and members involved in such activities will face consequences.

Additionally, 36 examination centers in Karachi have been identified as highly sensitive. Letters have been dispatched to relevant authorities to ensure stringent measures at these centers, the chairman confirmed.

The development came at the time the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi earlier announced the postponement of the annual intermediate exams 2025.

Originally scheduled to begin on April 28, the examinations will now commence on May 5, 2025, according to a statement issued by BIEK.

Read More: Authorities announce grace marks for Karachi Inter students who failed exams

The board cited two main reasons for the rescheduling. Firstly, the process of awarding grace marks to first-year students of the 2024 intermediate exams is still ongoing.

Secondly, several examination centres across Karachi are currently occupied for the matriculation exams, which began on April 8 and will continue until May 8.

Officials stated that the revised schedule aims to ensure a smooth examination process and the availability of examination centres.

This decision follows a report from a fact-finding committee, led by Dr. Sarosh Lodi, which raised concerns regarding the procedures and administrative structure of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK).

The Sindh Assembly’s parliamentary committee held a meeting regarding Karachi Inter students’ exam probe.

After the committee’s meeting, Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah stated that the fact-finding committee, headed by Dr. Sarosh Lodi, had submitted an investigation report on the first-year exam results of BIEK. The report questioned several aspects of the board’s procedures and administration.

In light of the findings, Sardar Shah announced that grace marks would be granted to students who had failed their exams.