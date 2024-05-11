Intermediate exams to commence from THIS date

KARACHI: In a recent development, the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) announced a date for the commencement of exams of intermediate students, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per the chairman of BIEK, the exams of the intermediate students is scheduled to be held from 28 May, 2024.

Following the announcement of the exams date, the chairman disclosed that a meeting with the Commissioner of Karachi is scheduled for tomorrow to discuss several issues including load shedding and imposition of Section 144, while a letter will also be sent to relevant authorities regarding Karachi Inter exams.

The meeting will be attended by the Chairman Inter Board Secretary, University Board members and GM K-Electric.

Earlier to this week, the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department announced matric and intermediate exams schedule for the year 2024.

As per the notification, the matriculation and intermediate exams will be held in the last week of May 2024, and the announcement of results on July 31 and the second week of August 31, respectively.

As per notification issued by the provincial department on Thursday, the new academic year 2024-25 will begin from August 1, 2024, instead of April 1, 2024.

However, the summer vacation in the institutions for the academic session 2024-25 will start from June 1, 2024, to July 31, 2024, and winter vacations for the session will start from December 21, 2024, to December 31, 2024.