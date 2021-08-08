BIEK issues schedule for cancelled intermediate papers  

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has issued the schedule of the papers cancelled previously owing to a spike in COVID-19 cases, following an announcement from the education department to hold exams, ARY NEWS reported.

BIEK chairman Dr Saeeduddin said that the intermediate papers earlier scheduled from July 31 were delayed owing to a lockdown imposed in the province after a surge in COVID-19 cases. “The paper will now commence from August 10,” he said.

According to the fresh schedule issued by the BIEK, the first paper will be of Botany to be held on August 10, followed by Zoology on August 11, Economic on August 12.

It has been conveyed from the BIEK that the scheduled second phase examinations to be held from 07th August 2021 of Part-I Fresh, Failures, TP and Improvement of Grades etc. shall be changed and will be informed accordingly.

Contrary to the resumption of examinations, the government of Sindh decided ahead of easing of Covid restrictions that it will defer the opening of educational institutions until August 19 (post Ashura) heeding health department’s recommendations.

Read More: CAN’T STAKE CHILDREN WITH SCHOOLS AMID 23PC COVID POSITIVITY, SARDAR SHAH SAYS

Educational institutions shall further remain shut until August 19 since the Covid positivity rate has not tamed below 23 percent in the metropolis despite lockdown, said Syed Sardar Shah in a presser Sunday.