International dark web child exploitation suspect reveals horrific details

ISLAMABAD: Disturbing revelations emerged during the investigation of a major international child exploitation network in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has arrested a key suspect, identified as Asim Mahmood Qasim, who is allegedly part of an international syndicate distributing child exploitation material across social media platforms.

Qasim, a resident of Lahore’s Ichhra area, has confessed to engaging in horrific acts with his close relatives, including a two-year-old niece. He admitted to committing these heinous acts over an extended period, some of which were captured on video and sold on the dark web.

According to sources, the suspect was involved in a network of seven individuals operating internationally and for over 14 years, he exploited two young girls, one his niece and the other his cousin, starting the abuse in 2008. The videos of these acts were sold on the dark web.

The first victim, his niece, was only 2.5 years old when the abuse began, and the perpetrator used explicit videos to manipulate the children to engage in these acts. The abuse continued until 2022, with the suspect recording and distributing the videos online.

The case was traced back to Singapore, where NCCIA’s Technical Assistant, Anis Ur Rehman, began the investigation. Rehman, with the help of international authorities from countries including Singapore, Australia, Portugal, and Brazil, tracked Qasim’s digital footprint.

Qasim was finally apprehended after a year of investigation. Over 50 videos of the abuse were recovered from his possession, some of which had been flagged by global organizations.

Sources revealed that Qasim was extremely cunning in his methods, and his arrest followed an extensive, year-long investigation that led to his identification.

The NCCIA made headway in the international operations “Roads” and “Iceberg,” and the network was unearthed with the cooperation of the Australian Police, Interpol, and other international institutions.

The groups involved in spreading objectionable content were identified on WhatsApp and Telegram. The groups named “Rainbow” and “Mallowdale ken” were active on the social media platforms.

Mobile phone data, social media evidence, and hard drives were also recovered from the possession of the accused, and a case has also been lodged against the culprit.

The NCCIA added that the accused’s alleged links in the Brazil and Portugal surfaced in Interpol and other international reports. The NCCIA started the process of collecting more evidence regarding the issue.