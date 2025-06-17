International Federation of Journalists condemns Israel’s attack on Iran’s broadcaster

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) condemned Israel’s targeted attack on Iran’s State broadcaster and the deliberate killing of media workers during the conflict between the countries.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the IFJ also urged warring parties to refrain from attacking journalists and media facilities.

The Israeli military launched a direct strike on the headquarters of Iran’s national television broadcaster, IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting), during a live broadcast.

According to Iran’s state-owned news agency, IRNA, the attack, which took place while programmes were being aired live, briefly disrupted the IRIB News Network.

Despite the explosion, a presenter was seen remaining calm on air as the studio was shaken. Broadcasting resumed shortly after.

At least two journalists identified as Nima Rajabpour, editor-in-chief of Iran’s State TV news channel Khabar, and Masoumeh Azimi, secretary at the IRIB. According to local media, a dozen others also sustained injuries in the heinous attack occurred during the Israel-Iran conflict.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger stated, “We strongly condemn the targeted attack on Iran’s State broadcaster and mourn the loss of our two colleagues.”

“The IFJ reminds all parties that, under international law, journalists are civilians, and deliberate attacks against them constitute war crimes.”

“We once again urge warring parties to refrain from targeting media facilities. Claiming that a media outlet’s editorial line is hostile to your cause does not justify an attack. Those responsible for crimes against journalists must be brought before international criminal courts,” the IFJ general secretary said.