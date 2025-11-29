International level treatment plant made functional in Karachi: Wahab

KARACHI: Mayor Murtaza Wahab Saturday said that an international standards’ water treatment plant has been made functional in Karachi.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of water treatment plant in Gadap Town Mayor Karachi said that the modern plant will purify the underground water and make it usable. “The plant will ensure regular supply of clean water to residential areas”.

He said the modern filtration system sill supply water to hundreds of thousands of citizens.

Mayor said that an environment friendly technology being installed in various parts of the city to bring down green-house gases. “The project will become a milestone for protection of environment and public health”.

Wahab said that a modern infrastructure is being established for optimum utilization of water. He said installation of the plant will help in improvement of the water quality.

“Similar projects would also be introduced in outskirts of the city,” he said.

He said that Karachi is being transformed into a modern and environment friendly city with various development schemes.

He said the work has been underway on the University Road.

“We want to serve the people and have initiated work on 20 different RO plants,” Mayor Karachi said.

Mayor said that the work has been underway and small RO Plants are also being operationalized.

“We want to continue work in Karachi’s streets and neighborhoods,” he said. “We talk about issues and intending to resolve the people’s problems,” he added.