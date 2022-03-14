International Space Station can crash amid western sanctions on Russia: Roscosmos

MOSCOW: Head of Russian space agency Roscosmos has warned that the Western sanctions could cause the International Space Station to crash.

The western sanctions over Russia, some of which were in place before the invasion of Ukraine, could hinder the Russian spacecraft services at the International Space Station, said Dmitry Rogozin.

The Roscosmos chief added that the Russian portion of the station, which is responsible for the correction of its orbit, could be affected due to the sanctions, leading to the crash of the 500-tonne structure into the sea or onto land.

Rogozin, who voices his support for the Russian troops in Ukraine on social networks, added that “The Russian segment ensures that the station’s orbit is corrected (on average 11 times a year), including to avoid space debris.”

Issuing a map of possible locations the station could fall onto, he pointed out that the ISS is unlikely to crash in Russia.

“But the populations of other countries, especially those led by the ‘dogs of war’, should think about the price of the sanctions against Roscosmos”, Roscosmos head added.

Rogoniz, last month in a tweet, had warned about the International Space Station’s fall to earth last month while blasting over Western sanctions.

Meanwhile, NASA had said on March 1 that they are finding a solution to keep the ISS in orbit without Russian help. Soyuz spacecraft transports Crews and supplies to the Russian segment. But Rogozin has said that the launcher used for take-off had been “under US sanctions since 2021 and under EU and Canadian sanctions since 2022”.

The Russian Space authority added that it had appealed to NASA, the Canadian Space Agency and the European Space Agency, “demanding the lifting of illegal sanctions against our companies”.

