International wrestlers visit flood-hit Rajanpur

RAJANPUR: Renowned international wrestlers including Tiny Iron visited flood-hit areas of Rajanpur district in southern Punjab, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The wrestlers who visited flood-hit Rajanpur include Tiny Iron, Adam Flex, Amale Dib, Maria May and Baadshah Pehalwan Khan.

The wrestlers visited the army relief and medical camp in Fazalpur and interacted with flood victims. They also expressed solidarity with the calamity-hit people.

Reportedly, the delegation reached Pakistan under the Ring of Pakistan to promote sports and help flood victims in Pakistan.

On October 6, the famed wrestlers will hold a press conference in the federal capital. They will play an active role in fundraising for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

It is pertinent to mention here that the devastating floods have killed nearly 1,700 people in Pakistan and injuring tens of thousands since mid-June.

Pakistan and the United Nations (UN) recently jointly launched a fresh appeal of over $800 million on the basis of updated on-ground need assessment of the flood situation in the country.

According to details, ceremonies to this effect were simultaneously held in Islamabad and Geneva.

Addressing the flash appeal in Geneva, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman highlighted the steps taken by Pakistan for the rescue and relief of flood-affected people. She stressed the need for urgent medical assistance and timely efforts to save flood victims of Pakistan

