Internet comes out in support of elderly chef’s empty stall

A video that recently grabbed the attention of the netizens featuring an Indian-origin chef in Australia standing at an empty food stall with no customers.

The clip shows, named Padam Vyas, the head chef at The Colonial Restaurants, standing at an empty food stall with no customers at an event in Sydney.

Shared on The Colonial Restaurants’ Instagram page, the video includes the caption, “No one came to try his food.”

This has sparked an outpouring of support for the elderly chef online.

In the video, Chef Vyas is seen sitting at a pop-up food stall with an array of dishes displayed in front of him. The camera pans around to show the lack of customers.

Later, the chef is seen running through the rain with a bag in his hand.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Colonial Restaurants (@thecolonialrestaurants)

Since being posted, the video has gained more than 900K views with many users expressing sympathy for Chef Vyas in the comment section, offering their support to the chef.