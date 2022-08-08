Internet helps abducted girl to reunite with family after nine years

A girl was reunited with his family after nine years with the help of internet after she was abducted while going to school.

The incident occurred in India where 16-year-old Pooja Gaud was kidnapped by a couple that stayed less than a kilometre away from her house in Juhu’s slum area in Mumbai.

Narrating the story of Pooja’s kidnapping, her brother Rohit stated that it happened while she was on her way to school along with him on January 22, 2013.

“We left the house together for school. I was walking little bit ahead. At one point, I turned back to check on her, but I couldn’t see her. I went to school and after attending one lecture I went to her classroom and asked the class teacher if Pooja had reached. She told me that Puja had not come to school,” said Rohit.

It later emerged that Harry D’Souza and his wife Soni kidnapped young Pooja and moved her to a location outside Mumbai. However, they returned to Mumbai after Soni gave birth to a child and Pooja also learned that she was not the couple’s daughter.

However, Pooja did not remember her parents but was lucky to find a 2013 missing poster that she found on the internet.

She rang the numbers given on the poster and contacted her family’s neighbour. Her mother recognized her immediately and the girl was reunited with her family.

An FIR has been registered against the couple and D’Souza was later arrested and remanded to police custody.

