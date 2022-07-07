Fawad Khan sends internet into meltdown with ‘Ms Marvel’ entry

Our very own Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan has officially entered the MCU with his smashing entry in ‘Ms Marvel’, and certainly, the internet cannot keep calm.

The long wait of fans for Khan to grace the screens has finally paid off, as the actor made a smashing entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the recently released episode 5 of the female superhero series ‘Ms Marvel’.

The episode showed the backstory of Hassan and Aisha, the great grandparents of Kamala Khan – the protagonist of the show – played by Pakistani superstars Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat.

It was heartening to see the fresh pairing of the two, and them getting ample screen time. The episode exhibited the heartbreak and grief of Muslims during and prior to the Indo-Pak partition, which impressed the fans even more.

Have a look at what netizens have to say:

An absolute king! 🤍 Honestly though, there’s something so magnetic and beautiful about this man, like you just don’t wanna stop looking at him. ✨#FawadKhan • #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/dacjCd4122 — Joweria (@JoweriaMalik_) July 6, 2022

We really explored history and the backstory to Kamala grandparents also #MehwishHayat and #FawadKhan take a bow so glad to have known this amazing love story ❤️💐🌺🌹#MsMarvel another cliffhanger kamran wow the representation of india and pakistan thank you #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/T5IWd2DONL — Dale 🧣Taylor’s version (@DaleTaysVersion) July 6, 2022

When the world collectively simps over Fawad Khan, you know its healing#MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/hrAJRJO6A7 — lee⁷ (@_writeitaway_) July 7, 2022

Marvel knows how to do things right! The show is good already but still! E05 already started on great note but cherry on top watching #FawadKhan in opening scene You’d think it can’t get better than that but then you hear him talking to Mehwish’s character! Well #Deadwa 🫣🤭(2/2) — Ishii (@Ilana6918) July 7, 2022

Comments