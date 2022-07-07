Thursday, July 7, 2022
Fawad Khan sends internet into meltdown with ‘Ms Marvel’ entry

Our very own Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan has officially entered the MCU with his smashing entry in ‘Ms Marvel’, and certainly, the internet cannot keep calm.

The long wait of fans for Khan to grace the screens has finally paid off, as the actor made a smashing entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the recently released episode 5 of the female superhero series ‘Ms Marvel’.

The episode showed the backstory of Hassan and Aisha, the great grandparents of Kamala Khan – the protagonist of the show – played by Pakistani superstars Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat.

It was heartening to see the fresh pairing of the two, and them getting ample screen time. The episode exhibited the heartbreak and grief of Muslims during and prior to the Indo-Pak partition, which impressed the fans even more.

Have a look at what netizens have to say:

