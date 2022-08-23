Internet service restored in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Internet service and PTCL landline services have been restored after five-hour long interruption in the country.

The services were interrupted after a technical fault in the fiber optical network.

The internet users faced difficulties as the data service remained affected for five hours — second such incident within a week.

Internet service experienced a slowdown in several important cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Faisalabad.

According to sources, a technical glitch in the PTCL network affected the service. This is the second major internet breakdown in a week.

Read more: PTCL internet services affected across Pakistan

According to a PTCL spokesperson, a PTCL’s fiber cable was damaged on several points, causing degradation of internet service. The PTCL service remained affected in the northern and central regions, according to the spokesperson.

The PTCL teams, however, restored the service after half an hour of disruption, the spokesperson added.

On August 19, the internet service saw trouble owing to a technical fault in the PTCL’s transmission system.

Comments