Internet services to remain ‘suspended’ in THESE cities

LAHORE: The internet and mobile services will remain suspended in several major cities during the by-election on April 21 (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

As per details, the Punjab Home Ministry has issued a notification regarding the internet suspension.

According to official notification, the internet and mobile services will remain suspended in 13 cities including Lahore, DG Khan, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Sadiq Abad, Chakwal, Talagang, Alipur, Zafarwal, Bhakkar, Kasur, Alipur Kot Chatta.

The Punjab home ministry earlier wrote to the federal interior ministry seeking internet suspension on the day of by-election.

Earlier, the Punjab government imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) ahead of the by-elections in different districts of the province.

According to the details, Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in those districts where by-elections are being held including Lahore, Kasur, Chakwal, and Gujarat.

Section 144 of CrPC is enforced in Bhakkar, Wazirabad, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Rahim Yar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan. A notification issued in this regard read that Section 144 would remain enforced from April 18 to 22.

It is worth mentioning a total of 47 candidates will be contesting for five National Assembly seats while 16 Provincial Assembly constituencies are also up for grabs.

The by-elections are scheduled to take place on April 21. These elections encompass five National Assembly seats, 12 Punjab Assembly seats, two seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, and two seats in the Balochistan Assembly, all slated for April 21.

Notably, the first Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has already been elected unopposed for NA 207, the ECP official said.

A total of 237 candidates were vying for 21 vacant seats in both national and provincial assemblies during the upcoming by-elections slated for April 21,