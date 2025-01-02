web analytics
18.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, January 2, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Internet slowdown caused by fault in submarine cable: PTA

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) issued an update on the recent internet slowdown in the country, saying that a fault has been reported in the submarine cable near Qatar.

“This is to inform the general public that a fault has been reported in the submarine cable AAE-1 near Qatar (one of the seven international undersea cables connecting Pakistan for international internet traffic),” the PTA said in a statement.

The authority added that the concerned teams are working to fix the fault.

“This (fault) may impact internet and broadband user experience across Pakistan. PTA is monitoring the situation and will keep updating telecom users accordingly.”

It is to be noted here that internet services across the country have slowed down significantly, effecting millions of users.

According to reports, popular platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok have either been suspended or are operating at reduced speeds, leaving users frustrated with limited access.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.