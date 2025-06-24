Who is Agustín Della Corte? Star of Netflix’s ‘Olympo’ and internet’s new crush!

The whole of the internet is currently crushing over the newest heartthrob on the block – Uruguayan actor Agustín Della Corte, aka Roque Pérez of Netflix’s sports drama ‘Olympo’.

Netflix’s gripping new offering, Spanish-language teen series ‘Olympo’, is creating a sensation on the streaming giant, and within only four days of release, the title has already grabbed a spot in the platform’s top 10 most-watched series worldwide.

Everyone who has watched the show, revolving around a group of high-performing young athletes, is currently looking to find out more about the young actor Agustín Della Corte, who plays gay rugby player Roque Pérez in ‘Olympo’.

If you are also one of the viewers, invested in knowing more about Corte, let us tell you, the 27-year-old was born in Uruguay’s capital, Paysandu, in September 1997. Not only is he a showbiz heartthrob with his acting and modelling gigs, but the ‘Society of the Snow’ actor is a former real-life rugby player, who played as a centre, representing his country internationally and at the World Cup 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Agustin Della Corte (@agustindellacorte)

Besides Corte, Jan Matheu, Laia Foguet, and Ibai Abad’s series ‘Olympo’ also features Clara Galle, Nira Oshaia, Nuno Gallego, Maria Romanillos, Andy Duato, Najwa Khliwa, Juan Perales, Marti Cordero, Jesus Rubio and Melina Matthews in its ensemble cast.

The eight-episodic launching season of the teen sports drama started streaming on Netflix from June 20.

