Interpol approached to secure arrest of Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday approached Interpol for the arrest of ‘proclaimed offender’ former accountability czar Shahzad Akbar, who is currently in self-imposed exile in United Kingdom (UK), ARY News reported.

Following a request from Islamabad police, the investigation agency penned a letter to Interpol and sought its help in arresting the former accountability czar.

The development came after Shahzad Akbar was declared a proclaimed offender by Civil Judge Ahmed Shehzad Gondal in a case, encompassing charges of fraud and other serious offenses.

Meanwhile, authorities have released advertisements featuring Shahzad Akbar, along with co-accused Zulfi Bukhari, Zia-ul-Mustafa, and Farah Gogi, pasted within the judicial complex.

The individuals are slated to appear in the accountability court on January 6, as announced through the advertisements.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had issued arrest warrants for former premier Imran Khan’s aides Shahzad Akbar, Zulfi Bukhari and two others in the £190 million settlement case.

A total of eight people were nominated in the case. Others beside Imran include his wife, Bushra Bibi, her friend Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi, PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari, former accountability czar Shahzad Akbar and Barrister Zia-ul-Mustafa Naseem.

The warrants were forwarded to DG NAB Rawalpindi, IG Islamabad and IG Punjab. NAB chairman directed the officials to arrest the accused and produce them in court.