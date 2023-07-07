Interpol Pakistan arrests six wanted suspects from UAE

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Interpol Pakistan has successfully apprehended six wanted suspects from United Arab Emirates (UAE), ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, a significant operation was carried out by Interpol Pakistan, leading to the arrest of six suspects wanted by the Punjab Police.

The FIA spokesperson stated that the apprehended individuals were transported from UAE to Sialkot international airport.

The arrested suspects include Qamar Shahzad, Tauqeer Butt, Bostan Hassan, Saaim Zeb, Waqar Azeem, and Naseem Abbas.

The spokesperson further revealed that the suspects were wanted in cases of murder and multiple incidents of robbery. The apprehended individuals were sought by Attock, Wazirabad, Gujranwala, Pakpattan, and Toba Tek Singh police.

It was stated by the spokesperson that FIA’s National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol Pakistan had issued red notices for the arrest of these suspects.

Subsequently, Interpol Immigration handed over the arrested individuals to the respective police departments.

The spokesperson highlighted that the extradition of the suspects became possible through coordination with Interpol Islamabad and Interpol UAE. Furthermore, FIA Interpol Pakistan issued 117 red notices for the arrest of wanted individuals last year.