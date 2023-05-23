Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Interpol Pakistan arrests wanted criminal from Saudi Arabia

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol Pakistan on Tuesday apprehended a wanted criminal from Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported.

The Interpol spokesperson revealed that the suspect was wanted in connection with a rape case by Sialkot Police. Following the arrest, the suspect was transferred to Islamabad Airport.

The arrested individual, identified as Abrar Ahmed, had been on the wanted list of the Sialkot Police for his alleged involvement in the aforementioned rape case.

Moreover, the suspect has been handed over to the custody of the Sialkot Police for further investigation.

