30.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Advertisement -

Interpol Pakistan arrests wanted suspects from KSA

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
|

TOP NEWS

Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Interpol Pakistan on Wednesday apprehended a wanted criminal from Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported.

The Interpol spokesperson revealed that the suspect, identified as Amjad Ali, was wanted in connection with a murder case in Sargodha.

READ: Interpol Pakistan arrests wanted suspects from UAE

He maintained that, on the application of relevant police department, the FIA Interpol issued a red notice against the wanted criminal and successfully arrested the accused by holding close coordination with Interpol Saudi Arabia.

Following the arrest, the suspect was transferred to Islamabad Airport and handed over to Sargodha police officials for further investigation.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

What are you expecting from PDM-govt's Budget 2023-24 announcement?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.