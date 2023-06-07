Interpol Pakistan arrests wanted suspects from KSA

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Interpol Pakistan on Wednesday apprehended a wanted criminal from Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported.

The Interpol spokesperson revealed that the suspect, identified as Amjad Ali, was wanted in connection with a murder case in Sargodha.

READ: Interpol Pakistan arrests wanted suspects from UAE

He maintained that, on the application of relevant police department, the FIA Interpol issued a red notice against the wanted criminal and successfully arrested the accused by holding close coordination with Interpol Saudi Arabia.

Following the arrest, the suspect was transferred to Islamabad Airport and handed over to Sargodha police officials for further investigation.