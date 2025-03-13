Pakistani companies showcased excellence at Intertextile Shanghai Expo 2025

The Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics and Yarn Expo Spring 2025 concluded today at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China. Visitors explored cutting-edge products and services from top suppliers while gaining valuable insights into design, trends, technology, and eco-friendly innovations.

Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics Spring 2025 welcomed 3,100 exhibitors from 27 countries, aligning with current market demands and emphasizing four key segments: on-trend fashion, functionality, sustainability, and digitalization. The event showcased the latest innovations in fashion fabrics, accessories, and more.

Yarn Expo also highlighted eco-friendly cotton yarns, recycled fibers, and innovative textiles, featuring dedicated zones and a dynamic fringe program. The fair attracted over 560 exhibitors from 13 countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, China, Germany, and India, making it Asia’s premier yarn and fiber trade event.

Among the exhibitors, six leading Pakistani companies—Azgard Nine, Kohinoor Mills, Mahmood Textile Mills, Sapphire Diamond, Din Industries, and Xiamen Naseem—proudly represented Pakistan’s growing presence in the global textile market. These companies showcased high-quality fabrics and premium yarn offerings, reinforcing Pakistan’s reputation for textile excellence.

Mrs. Sana Arshad, the DGM Marketing & Exhibition of Azgard Nine, commented that the fair went well, attracting a significant number of visitors. She stated, The ITSA fair proved to be a great platform for connecting with industry professionals and presenting our products to a wide audience. The level of engagement and interest from visitors was impressive, making the event a successful one for us.

Mr. Akmal, Marketing Manager at Mahmood Textile, expressed his satisfaction with the fair, stating, “We had a very positive experience, with significant business generation and meaningful connections made with potential clients and partners. The fair’s networking opportunities were outstanding, and we’re eager to participate again.

The fair presented a unique opportunity for Pakistan’s textile industry to connect, share expertise, and explore new growth prospects, with a focus on innovation and emerging trends.