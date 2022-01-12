‘Intezar’: Nazish Jahangir shares pictures with a message

Actor Nazish Jahangir shared her latest elegant pictures on the social media application Instagram and they are going viral.

We see the Bharosa star posing for the pictures wearing a beautiful kurta shalwar.

She wrote poetic verses as the caption of the images. The two pictures got thousands of likes from the application’s users.

It is pertinent to mention that she often takes to the picture and video-sharing portal to share the clicks of photoshoots and projects’ BTS.

The celebrity took social media by storm with her picture in a grey coloured outfit. Thousands of Instagram users liked the stylish picture.

With 571,000 followers and counting on Instagram, she is one of the most followed celebrities across social media portals.

The actor has proved her mettle in the drama industry and has played diverse roles throughout her successful career.

Her performance in superhit projects namely Berukhi and Bharosa.

She is vocal on many issues and shares words of wisdom with her fans. Earlier, she said that caring about their self-respect is needed to give respect to others.

