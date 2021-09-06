Int’l community must stand in solidarity with Afghan people: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Italy Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has met PM Imran Khan and discussed the latest development in Afghanistan and bilateral relations, ARY News reported on Monday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on the latest developments in Afghanistan as well as bilateral relations.

PM Imran Khan said that Pakistan had suffered enormously due to protracted conflict and instability in Afghanistan. “As such, a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan was in the best interest of Pakistan as well as regional countries,” said the premier.

The premier noted that, at this critical juncture, it was vital to stabilise the security situation in Afghanistan besides taking steps to consolidate peace and preclude any mass exodus of refugees. “In this context, preventing humanitarian crisis and stabilising the economy were the most urgent priorities.”

He stressed that the international community must stand in solidarity with the Afghan people, undertake positive engagement, and create incentives for ensuring sustainable peace, stability and economic development in Afghanistan.

According to the Prime Minister Office (PMO), Imran Khan stated that Italy was a vital partner for Pakistan and stressed the importance of enhanced collaboration in diverse areas, including trade and investments, defence, and people-to-people contacts.

He also highlighted that the large Pakistani diaspora in Italy constituted a strong bridge between the two countries.

Italian FM Luigi Di Mario thanked Pakistan for the facilitation of its evacuation operations. He underscored Italy’s commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The foreign minister also conveyed the invitation to PM Imran Khan to visit Italy. PM Khan extended the invitation for his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi to visit Pakistan.