Int’l Pakistan Army Team Spirit Exercise-2024 begins at Pabbi

RAWALPINDI: The 7th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit Exercise-2024 has begun at the National Counter Terrorism Centre at Pabbi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

Director General Military Training opened the 60 hours long Patrolling Exercise, which aims to enhance military-to-military cooperation under complex international security environment.

According to the military’s media wing, a total of 20 friendly countries including military observers are participating in the event.

Major participants include Pakistan, Bahrain, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Morocco, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkiye, United States of America and Uzbekistan while Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Myanmar, Germany, Indonesia, Japan and Oman will witness the exercise as military observers.

Pakistan Army Team Spirit is a mission-specific and task-oriented professional military exercise organized annually in Pakistan. The exercise calls for highest standard of physical fitness, mental agility, robustness and professional military expertise for quick decision-making in varied situations during the conduct of challenging missions in near real environment.

The aim and objectives of this exercise revolve around perseverance acclaimed through team spirit. The exercise would help hone basic soldierly attributes besides interoperability through sharing of innovative ideas and mutual best practices.