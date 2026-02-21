CCTV: Moment Karachi boy falls in open manhole in Orangi Town

KARACHI: A child miraculously survived after falling into an open nullah in Orangi Town, Karachi, on Saturday, highlighting ongoing negligence by local authorities.

The incident occurred near Rehmat Chowk, right outside the office of UC 7 Chairman Syed Imran Shah of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Local residents said the nullah has remained open for more than a year and a half, and despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken to cover it.

According to witnesses, the child fell into a broken section of the nullah but was able to climb out with the help of a friend, drawing the attention of nearby residents.

Community members pointed out that the nullah runs along a corner of the street, and the damaged portion poses a serious risk of accidents.

This is not the first incident of its kind in the city. On December 29, 2025, an eight-year-old boy tragically lost his life after falling into an uncovered manhole in Korangi’s Mehran Town, Sector 6-G.

Rescue officials reported that the child, identified as Dilbar Ali, was playing in the street when he accidentally fell into the manhole, which was filled with wastewater. Rescue efforts were unsuccessful, and the boy died at the scene.

Police and rescue teams responded promptly and recovered the boy’s body. Local authorities have confirmed that such incidents are part of a disturbing pattern in Karachi.

Last year, 14 children died after falling into open manholes, while 13 others lost their lives due to uncovered drains across the city. The cumulative death toll from such accidents reached 27, highlighting serious administrative failures.