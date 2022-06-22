Investigation opened into rape allegations against minister

The Paris public prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday it had opened an investigation into allegations of rape against French Secretary of State for Development and the Francophonie, Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, after two complaints had been received.

A first complaint for rape was submitted on May 25, which led to the opening of the investigation on May 27. A second complaint was filed on June 16, the prosecutor’s office said.

The investigation adds further pressure on President Emmanuel Macron’s government after this weekend’s election setback in parliament.

Voters on Sunday delivered what is for France a rare hung parliament, with Macron’s centrist alliance 44 seats short of an absolute majority, and the far right and a broad leftwing alliance battling to be the main opposition force, while the conservatives could be kingmakers.

