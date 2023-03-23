Investigation reveals Abdul Qayyum Sufi was killed by hired killers

KARACHI: The investigation revealed that the religious leader Abdul Qayyum Sufi was murdered by hired killers, ARY News reported citing sources.

As per details, the police have released the investigation report of religious leader Abdul Qayyum Sufi’s murder which stated that the bullet shells used in this murder did not match with any past incidents.

The investigation revealed that the suspects conducted recce before carrying out the attack and they had information about the entry and exit of the area, sources added.

Sources further said that the suspects who attacked Abdul Qayum Sufi when he was alone, were wearing helmet and mask. They were there on the spot since morning on the day of the murder.

The religious scholar Maulana Abdul Qayyum Sufi was gunned down by unidentified armed men in Karachi.

Maulana Abdul Qayyum Sufi, who is a member of the Pakistan Ulema Association, was targeted in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 9 area.

The police said the religious scholar was shot dead by two armed men riding a motorcycle when he was returning home after leading Fajar prayers. The deceased was also head of the Noorani Islamic Centre at Jamia Masjid Muhammadia.

An investigation was launched to arrest the attackers, the police said.

