High-level investigation team formed to probe Karachi blast

KARACHI: Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday formed a high-level team to probe the suicide bombing in Karachi that claimed four lives – three Chinese nationals and one Pakistani citizen, ARY News reported.

Four people including three Chinese nationals were killed while several others were injured as a van caught fire after an explosion near Confucius Institute at University of Karachi Tuesday afternoon.

According to the notification, the DIGP of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) was appointed as the Convener of the four-member investigation committee while SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur, SSP East Abdul Rahim Sheerazi and SSP AVCC Zubair Naseer will be members of the team.

The four-member team, constituted by Karachi police chief under the DIGP CIA, has been directed to ensure that concrete efforts are made to help the CTD team and report progress on regular basis.

Following the attack, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the Chinese embassy in Islamabad and extended condolence over the death of Chinese nationals in the Karachi blast.

Talking to Chinese Charge d’Affaires Pang Chunxue, he assured that the terrorist attack would be investigated expeditiously and the perpetrators brought to justice.

Expressing sorrow and grief over the death of Chinese nationals in a van blast at Karachi University, PM Shehbaz said the entire Pakistani nation was in shock over the brutal attack.

He said the people of Pakistan extended their heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the government, people and families of the victims. He reiterated Pakistan’s determination to eradicate all forms of terrorism and terrorists from its soil.

