Inzamam-ul-Haq lashes out at Haris Rauf over ‘poor’ performance

Pakistan’s legendary cricketer and former captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq, criticized Haris Rauf, questioning his self-respect for conceding sixes so easily.

Following Pakistan’s defeat to the USA in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, Inzamam expressed frustration during a private TV program to the fast bowler and also targeted the cricket board for including unfit and out-of-form players in the team.

Responding to the question about Haris Rauf performance in the tournaments, Inzamam said, “No matter how great a player Virat is, you’re [Haris] not his fan on the field; you’re there to compete and beat him. How can he hit sixes like that? Don’t you have any self-respect to allow such a thing? It’s a repetition of mistakes.”

Inzamam also criticized the right handed wicket keeper batter Azam Khan, who was dismissed for a golden duck against USA, questioning the performance of Azam.

“Azam has a batting average of 8 in 13 matches, and we expect him to carry the middle order’s burden? That’s not Azam Khan’s fault but PCB’s and the selectors’,” Inzamam said.

Acknowledging the stylish southpaw batter Saim Ayub a good talent, the former captain stated that Saim’s current performance doesn’t justify his inclusion in the World Cup squad.

“If he’s not performing now, why was he brought to the World Cup? I’ve said before that there’s no balance in the team and the team was sent with zero preparation for the World Cup 2024,” he concluded.