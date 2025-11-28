Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace welcome baby girl

Actor Ioan Gruffudd and his wife, Bianca, have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Mila Mae.

On November 27, in a joint post on Instagram, the couple announced the birth of their baby girl.

In the caption, it was mentioned, “November was a biggie… 💝,” the caption began, with the pair adding that their baby daughter was born a month early, on Nov. 2, with Bianca’s due date originally Dec. 2.

The post continued: “Bubba Bear and Rocky: Absolutely smitten. Daddy & Mummy: Completely and totally in love with our tiny little angel. Extremely grateful this Thanksgiving”.

The couple’s friends wished them congratulations in the comment section. Actress Roma Downey also wrote, “Congratulations, so happy for you guys,” while Dolph Lundgren’s wife Emma Krokdal shared, “❤️❤️❤️”.

Earlier, the 54-year-old actor, who appeared in 2005’s Fantastic Four, and his actress-producer wife first announced that they were expecting a child together on Father’s Day weekend, shortly after saying “I do.”

On June 14, the couple announced the news in a joint Instagram post. They shared a silhouette-style showcasing Bianca’s baby bump from the side. “Baby Gruffudd poppin’ out to say hello! 🤍,” Bianca captioned the picture, which also featured Gruffudd kissing her bump.

The news came less than two months after the actors revealed that they had tied the knot. The couple announced that they had wed on April 25 in a joint Instagram post.

“Mr & Mrs Gruffudd,” Biance wrote alongside the announcement, a grainy, film-style video of their nuptials. “Marriage now, wedding later.”

Gruffudd and Bianca got engaged in January 2024, over two years after the actor first confirmed their relationship in October 2021 via an Instagram post. “Thank you for making me smile again @iambiancawallace,” he wrote alongside a happy snapshot of the pair at the time.

The actor also shares two daughters, Ella, 15, and Elsie, 11, with his ex-wife, actress Alice Evans.

The former couple filed for divorce in March 2021 after marrying in 2007. In the years since their split, they have been involved in much legal back-and-forth battling over child custody and domestic-violence claims.

Earlier this year, Evans, 57, asked the court to increase her child and spousal support from Gruffudd, claiming that she and her daughters were recently evicted from their Los Angeles home because she couldn’t pay the $6,500 in monthly rent.

The actress asked the court to increase Gruffudd’s child and spousal support payments, claiming that the Welsh actor can afford more than what he was paying at the time, per court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

In a response, Gruffudd alleged that his ex-wife “purposely got herself evicted” and was “intentionally ceasing paying rent and instead taking the children on a vacation trip to Europe.” The actor also claimed that Evans’ motive is to create a false public narrative to harm his reputation and get him to give her more money.

At the time, reps for Evans and Gruffudd did not respond to PEOPLE‘s request for comment.

Evans first filed for financial support from Gruffudd back in July 2024, when documents obtained by PEOPLE revealed the actress claimed she was in “dire” need following their custody agreement that was settled two months prior. At the time, she also claimed that she would “not be able to survive” without financial support from Gruffudd.

In 2023, Gruffudd and Evan’s daughter, Ella, then 13, filed for a restraining order against her father following an incident at the actor’s L.A. home with then-girlfriend Bianca, The Daily Mail reported at the time. She also filed for a civil harassment protection order from Bianca, per the outlet.

Gruffudd had previously filed a petition for a domestic violence restraining order against Evans in February 2022, in which he requested that she stay 100 yards away from him and Bianca, and not be allowed to contact either of them, per court documents obtained by PEOPLE.