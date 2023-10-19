iOS 17.1 contains fixes for iPhone 15 screen burn symptoms

In a recent development, Apple released notes for the iOS 17.1 beta, which claimed to contain a fix for an issue that might be the cause of the newly launched iPhone 15 screen burn-in.

According to the released notes summary, Apple stated that the new iOS 17.1 update “Fixes an issue that may cause display image persistence.”

It is pertinent to mention here that some multiple owners of the most recently launched iPhone 15 Pro Max are reportedly finding the image of the home screen apps being burnt-in to the display.

Burn-in, a term used from the old days of CRT screens, has made its presence felt with OLED displays as well. Technically, the burn-in typically occurs after a very long time of displaying static of the same image.

However, it’s been a month after the release of the iPhone 15 series, and the users of the iPhone Pro Max are taken to Reddit and Apple’s support forums to report issues. It is worth mentioning here that the problem is not widespread and it’s uncertain whether the iPhone 15 pro faces the same issues.

According to LG, a prominent OLED manufacturer, most televisions burn-in cases result from static images or on-screen elements being displayed continuously for extended periods, often at max brightness.

AppleInsider – Internet’s premier source of information for all things Apple – has been collecting data from many sources with Apple’s service network since 2015, reporting that as of mid-October, there have been fewer OLED burn-in reports year-over-year than in the past three years.

However, this might be due to different product release schedules, and the deviation is not statistically significant.