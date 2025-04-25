iOS 18.5: Features, release date and other updates for iPhone users

Apple’s next iPhone software update, iOS 18.5, is just around the corner — and while it’s not packed with major features, there are still a few tweaks worth noting. Here’s a full breakdown of what to expect and what comes after.

iOS 18.5 Release Date

Based on Apple’s update patterns, iOS 18.5 is expected to be released to the public in the third week of May 2025. Here’s the recent history of similar mid-cycle updates:

iOS 17.5 – May 13, 2024

iOS 16.5 – May 18, 2023

iOS 15.5 – May 16, 2022

Given this pattern, a release date between May 13–20 seems likely.

What’s New in iOS 18.5?

This is a smaller update focused mainly on bug fixes and performance improvements — but a few features stand out:

You can now disable contact photos directly from within the Mail app itself. Just tap the three-dot menu in the top-right corner and toggle off “Show Contact Photos.”

Instead of hiding behind a swipe, the “All Mail” view is now clearly visible as a fifth tab, alongside Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions.

Warranty and support information is now easier to find, with AppleCare details more prominently displayed in the Settings app.

iOS 18.6 is expected to enter beta testing in May — but like 18.5, it’s likely to be a minor update.

The real excitement begins with iOS 19, which will be unveiled at WWDC 2025, kicking off June 9. The first developer beta will drop shortly after the event.

Let me know if you want a preview of iOS 19 features or a comparison between iOS 18.4 and 18.5.