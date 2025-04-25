web analytics
34.9 C
Karachi
Friday, April 25, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

iOS 18.5: Features, release date and other updates for iPhone users

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Apple’s next iPhone software update, iOS 18.5, is just around the corner — and while it’s not packed with major features, there are still a few tweaks worth noting. Here’s a full breakdown of what to expect and what comes after.

iOS 18.5 Release Date

Based on Apple’s update patterns, iOS 18.5 is expected to be released to the public in the third week of May 2025. Here’s the recent history of similar mid-cycle updates:

  • iOS 17.5 – May 13, 2024
  • iOS 16.5 – May 18, 2023
  • iOS 15.5 – May 16, 2022

Given this pattern, a release date between May 13–20 seems likely.

What’s New in iOS 18.5?

This is a smaller update focused mainly on bug fixes and performance improvements — but a few features stand out:

You can now disable contact photos directly from within the Mail app itself. Just tap the three-dot menu in the top-right corner and toggle off “Show Contact Photos.”

Read more: iOS 18.4 update: Apple to ‘roll out’ new intelligence features

Instead of hiding behind a swipe, the “All Mail” view is now clearly visible as a fifth tab, alongside Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions.

Warranty and support information is now easier to find, with AppleCare details more prominently displayed in the Settings app.

iOS 18.6 is expected to enter beta testing in May — but like 18.5, it’s likely to be a minor update.

The real excitement begins with iOS 19, which will be unveiled at WWDC 2025, kicking off June 9. The first developer beta will drop shortly after the event.

Let me know if you want a preview of iOS 19 features or a comparison between iOS 18.4 and 18.5.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.