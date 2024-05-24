iOS 18: Apple’s likely new features for iPhone, iPad in new upgrade

Apple is likely to add new features including song transition and a mysterious feature called passthrough in the upcoming iOS 18 upgrade for iPhones and iPads.

The song transition feature will be included in Apple Music and QuickTime apps for smoother audio transitions.

According to a report by Appleinsider, the feature is reportedly an improvement to the current crossfade which lowers the volume of the currently playing song and raises the sound of the upcoming song.

“Those people say that while the reports of Apple going big on AI-powered features in iOS 18 are true, Apple is also working on some other and no less important features for its audio apps,” Appleinsider reported.

While crossfade does the transition itself, the upcoming song transition will give control to iPhones and iPads users to reduce or increase the transition duration between 1 to 20 seconds.

Read more: Apple reveals specifications of iPad Pro and iPad Air

The mysterious feature called passthrough has reportedly something to do with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio.

However, not much is known about the feature as Apple has remained tight-lipped about the iOS 18.

AppleInsider suggested that similar to the song transition, passthrough will also be included in Apple Music and QuickTime.

Meanwhile, reports suggested that Apple has been working on the audio for spatial gaming in a long-term project.

It is pertinent to mention that Apple is set to hold its annual developer conference, WWDC 2024 from June 10 to June 14.

The company is likely to reveal all the updates it is planning to add in the new generation of Apple products.

However, users anticipate that Apple will introduce the highly anticipated iOS update — iOS 18.