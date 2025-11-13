iOS 26.2 Beta: Apple adds AI Podcast Chapters and Reminder Alarms

Apple has unveiled the second iOS 26.2 beta for iPhone. The developer beta version is available as an over-the-air update starting Wednesday.

The public release of iOS 26.2 is expected in December 2025. Pakistani users can access these features on iPhone models from iPhone 13 and newer.

iOS 26.2 introduces several new features and improvements, including changes to the Sleep Score system.

The top rating has been changed from “Excellent” to “Very High.” This adjustment, along with the recalibration of all category thresholds, was made in response to feedback suggesting the previous scoring system was too lenient.

Additionally, Apple Podcasts has been enhanced with AI-driven improvements, now offering automatically generated chapters, links to any podcasts mentioned, and organized related content.

The Podcasts feature will work globally, including Pakistan, as it doesn’t require region-specific settings.

Meanwhile, the Apple News app gains a more refined layout, featuring quick links to popular sections as part of Apple’s ongoing design updates.

The latest updates include several enhancements. First, AirPods Live Translation has been expanded to include countries in the European Union.

Additionally, there’s a new Liquid Glass Lock Screen slider that provides more precise control over the translucency of the clock across different fonts.

Beta versions are for developers and early testers. Regular users should wait for the December public release for stable performance.

Lastly, the Reminders app can now trigger alarms and timers for urgent tasks, ensuring notifications can bypass Focus modes for maximum visibility.