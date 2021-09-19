Know how to compress videos on iPhone

IPhones are considered to have some of the best cameras for making videos with the latest iPhone 13 having features like overhauled cameras and a cinematic video recording mode, however, they take up a lot of space and needed to be compressed to be sent through emails.

The best practice is to record videos that need to be compressed in low quality than in other available modes like 4K or 1080p.

But if you’ve already recorded videos and need to make them smaller, it’s pretty easy with the right tools.

How to compress videos on your iPhone

There is no default way to compress videos on the iPhone. Users will need to rely on third party apps to compress large videos.

Alternatively, you can simply record at lower quality to save space — to do so, simply change record quality, head to Settings > Camera > Record video.

But to change the size of an existing video, follow the simple steps below to compress video on an iPhone using the Video Compress app.

Download the Video Compress app from the App Store. Once installed, tap on the giant ‘+’ sign on the homepage.

The app will ask for relevant permissions, like to access photos app. Press OK. Video Compress will then show you a list of all the videos available in your Camera Roll.

Click on the video you want to compress by tapping on it. Users can select multiple videos to compress at once.

The app will now show the user options on the level of compression they want for the video. Presets that are available in the Video Compress app include full-HD quality which compresses to 28.6MB per minute and the lowest is 360p which compresses to 3.6MB per minute. Select the option that you prefer.

Video Compress will then ask the user to select a Destination Album. If the offered options do not work, users can select ‘Add New Album’ at the bottom.

Once the destination is selected, the video compression process begins. This process takes about 30 seconds or so.

At the end, the app asks users to choose if they want to keep the original video or delete it. The new compressed video will show up in the Destination Album and in the Camera Roll as well.