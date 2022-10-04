iPhone 14 alerts rescue services about crash in US that killed six: report

The newly launched iPhone 14 comes with a crash detection feature, which automatically calls the police if you are in a car crash. While experts have cast doubts over it, some have tested it.

Wall Street Journal had one of its staff member tests it with the help of a demolition derby driver. The test did not work, however, Apple later said that for it to work the car has to be moving.

Now, Associated Press has reported that the feature automatically alerted responders in Nebraska, US about a car crash that killed all six of its young occupants. The police said that five men in the Honda Accord died at the scene of the crash around 2:15 am in Lincoln.

A 24-year-old woman died later at a hospital where she was taken in critical condition. The other male victims were one 21-year-old, one 23-year-old, and two 22-year-olds.

The reason behind the crash is not known yet, police said. The crash was reported by an iPhone that detected the impact and called responders automatically when the phone’s owner didn’t respond.

“This is the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory,” Lincoln Police Assistant Chief Michon Morrow said. “We’ve been trying to think of another accident this bad and we haven’t come up with anything.”

The police haven’t found any witnesses and are probing reasons like “alcohol, speed or distracted driving”.

