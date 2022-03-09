Apple competing with Android for fast charging feature in iPhone 14: report

Apple’s latest mobile phone iPhone 14 is coming up fast charging option when it launches in September this year, a report stated.

The latest model may have a new design as the iPhone franchise will be getting a new identity if the report by BGR is true.

It is pertinent to mention that Apple is competing with Android, which already has the fast charging option.

Recently, a brand came up with named 150W SuperVooc technology, which can charge devices by 50 per cent in five minutes. It can fully recharge the devices.

Apple is keen to concentrate on battery efficiency. Therefore, the latest model will not be getting its battery charged at a quick speed.

It is pertinent to mention that iPhone 13 pro max has the best battery with a non-removable (16.75 Wh) Li-Ion 4352 battery whose life is 28 hours.

Earlier, Apple had included bigger batteries in its iPhone 13 series after receiving complaints of degraded battery life on the iPhone 12 series in 2020.

A report by Macrumors stated that iPhone 14 will have 6.1 and 6.7-inch along with a pill-shaped camera cutout. There will be no rear camera bump and an A16 chip

