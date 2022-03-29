Tuesday, March 29, 2022
type here...
HomeScienceTechnology
Web Desk

iPhone 14 to feature a bigger camera bump, but why?

test

Apple’s upcoming flagship is rumoured to have a bigger camera bump due to a new 48-megapixel Wide camera, Daily Mail reported. 

Cameras on the upcoming Apple iPhone 14 models are expected to be sticking out even more as Apple prepares to feature its in house 48-megapixel Wide camera.

According to the leaked specification of the new iPhone models, they will have a 1.44 to 1.5-inch square camera bump, which will be slightly larger than the bump on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max – the most expensive of the iPhone 14 models likely due this autumn – will have a square camera bump on the rear measuring 1.44-inch by 1.5 inch (36.73mm by 38.21mm), according to leaked specs. These numbers are larger than the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Max. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max camera lenses themselves will also protrude outwards by 0.16-inch (4.17mm), the leak claims – again, more than the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max

 

A Connecticut-based tech enthusiast and a writer for XDA Developers Max Weinbach leaked the specs over his Twitter account.

Apple’s latest series is expected to be released this autumn, in four different variations – a standard model, a Mini, a Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Also Read: Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro might not be as big as expected

According to rumours, only the more expensive models, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will feature the 48MP camera.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.