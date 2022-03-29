iPhone 14 to feature a bigger camera bump, but why?

Apple’s upcoming flagship is rumoured to have a bigger camera bump due to a new 48-megapixel Wide camera, Daily Mail reported.

Cameras on the upcoming Apple iPhone 14 models are expected to be sticking out even more as Apple prepares to feature its in house 48-megapixel Wide camera.

According to the leaked specification of the new iPhone models, they will have a 1.44 to 1.5-inch square camera bump, which will be slightly larger than the bump on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

A Connecticut-based tech enthusiast and a writer for XDA Developers Max Weinbach leaked the specs over his Twitter account.

14 Pro and 14 Pro Max

Apple’s latest series is expected to be released this autumn, in four different variations – a standard model, a Mini, a Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

According to rumours, only the more expensive models, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will feature the 48MP camera.

