iPhone 14 series to get a major price hike

Leaks claim that the latest iPhone 14 Pro models will be released with multiple exclusive updates and higher updates. The 14 standard models would also get a pay rise despite having no upgrades from the predecessors.

Head of the analyst group Wedbush Securities, Dav Ives, speaking to the Sun, said that the price hike is a result of supply chain issues.

He said that they believe a $100 price increase is coming for the iPhone 14. Prices have been increasing across the whole supply chain, and Cupertino needs to pass these costs to the consumer on this release, he added.

The newest models would reportedly cost as follows:

iPhone 14 – $899 (iPhone 13 $799)

iPhone 14 Max – $999 (iPhone 13 Mini $699)

iPhone 14 Pro – $1099 (iPhone 13 Pro $999)

iPhone 14 Pro Max – $1199 (iPhone 13 Pro Max $1099)

The entry point to the iPhone lineup has been increased from $699 to $899. Moreover, the $100 increase to the standard model would hurt too. The 30% increase in the entry point has come after the company decided to include an iPhone 14 Max model in place of the mini models.

iPhone 14 Pro Max – 160.71 x 78.78 x 7.85mm

iPhone 13 Pro Max – 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65 mm

While the differences are slight, they eliminate one popular line of thought: that Apple would use the same chassis for iPhone 14 Pro models as their predecessors. Speculation will now accelerate about what those changes are.

My suspicion is the new 48-megapixel primary camera exclusive to Pro models will be a significant factor. But hopes that larger batteries are behind the increase seem unlikely based on a recent capacity leak. Leak season is well and truly open.

Such a chasm would cause genuine shock. It would also be a hard sell. Historically, Apple has kept previous generation iPhones on sale at lower prices after their successors’ launch. If Apple does this again, opting for a virtually identical iPhone 13 or even iPhone 13 Mini (which could be as low as $599) would be a no-brainer.

There is one popular industry counterpoint. That is, Apple will retain iPhone 13 pricing for the iPhone 14 and the lack of an iPhone 14 Mini will account for a $100 entry-level increase rather than the $200 gap discussed here. However, this doesn’t account for the hike in supply chain prices, so it may prove overly optimistic.

