iPhone 14 series to have THIS Apple-Watch-inspired feature

According to Apple leakers, the latest Apple flagship iPhone 14 series will have a special feature inspired by Apple Watch.

The phone will have an always-on display to show time, date etc, said Mark Gurman in his latest newsletter. Multiple Android phones and Apple’s Watch Series 7 already have the feature.

Users will no longer have to tap on the screen to view time, date, or some other information.

The Apple Watch 7 series watches fade to something rather less bright but still visible, allowing users to view the time without tapping or clicking any buttons. A similar feature is now reported to be included in the latest iPhone series. Apple has already shown us that iOS 16 will have new-design lock screens, with more information shown through widgets.

Apart from the always-on feature, there are some other significant changes reported to be launched on the iPhone 14 series.

According to AppleInsider, the selfie camera on the iPhone 14 will have auto-focus, moving away from the FF solution for the first time in the company’s history. It will also arrive with a 6P lens and bright f/1.9 aperture.

However, reports hint that Apple could stick with the previous generation A15 Bionic chip for the standard iPhone 14 series with only the Pro models getting the A16 Bionic.

