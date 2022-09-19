iPhone 14 users complain of camera issues

iPhone 14 users have complained that their phone’s camera shakes and makes strange noises when opened.

Many users have shared videos and complaints about their phone’s problems. An Apple YouTuber shared a video in which the camera is fuzzy and makes grinding noises when he opens the visual-sharing social media application Instagram.

It is not a good sign.

It looks like the error does not affect the iPhone 14 camera application and relates to third-party applications such as Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and others till now. Their development companies may have to find a quick solution to sort the issue.

However, it is uncertain whether the issue will damage the set altogether.

iPhone 14 was announced this month with upgrades. However, the customers have complained of many issues and errors already.

Device activation

Apple announced iPhone 14 series users may face issues in getting their phones activated due to an error in iOS 16 .

The tech giant mentioned that the device activation does not get through on Wi-Fi and an error reading “under investigation” appears during the initial setup.

The company added that the problem can get fixed if the users connects their iPhone 14 to Mac or to a PC with iTunes during the initial iOS onboarding process when prompted to connect to a Wi-Fi network and return to the previous screen and try again on Wi-Fi until the activation is successful.

Apple added there are no fixes at the moment and the staff should “not create a repair [case] for the issue.”

There is an available iOS 16.0.1 update that resolves the activation and migration error when setting up the device.

If a user is having problems when activating their phones out of the box, they may have to restore it with a Mac or PC to iOS 16.0.1 to sort the problem and get their new iPhone active fully.

