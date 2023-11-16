iPhone 14 users gets another year of free satellite Emergency SOS

Apple announced that the iPhone 14 owners will have another year to use its Emergency SOS via Satellite feature for free.

The Emergency SOS via Satellite feature was announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022, and while launched on November 15.

After the launch of the feature, Apple made an offer of two years of free Emergency SOS only for the people who bought the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15.

Yesterday on the anniversary of the launch, Apple announced that the users who still have iPhone 14 will get an extra year free. Specifically called “free trial”.

It is pertinent to mention here that the extension is for iPhone 14 users who “have activated their device in a country that supports Emergency SOS via Satellite prior to 12 a.m. PT on November 15, 2023.”

“Emergency SOS via satellite has helped save lives around the world,” Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing said. “From a man who was rescued after his car plummeted over a 400-foot cliff in Los Angeles, to lost hikers found in the Apennine Mountains in Italy, we continue to hear stories of our customers being able to connect with emergency responders when they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to.”