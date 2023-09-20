iPhone 15 allow users to control battery charging percent

iPhone users are concerned about the phone’s battery health and attempt to control every aspect of their device experience to squeeze out the moments of additional usage.

A recent AppleInsider post, recommends that iPhone users have to let the battery power management system handle things as Apple is rolling out a new feature that allows its users to toggle – an 80% charging hard limit.

The information obtained by Joe Rossignol – a Canadian-based senior reporter – during a Q&A session revealed that the entire iPhone 15 series has a new battery health setting toggle, which allows the users to prevent the phone from charging past 80% rather than reaching 100%.

According to the experts, charging a battery is efficient and uniform when charged from 0% to 80%, while the last 20% takes more energy and produces more heat.

To prevent the battery from overheating and prolong battery health iPhone users consciously try to stay between 40% to 80% at all times.

Apple’s new feature will automatically stop the charging at 80% providing its users relief from monitoring the phone’s charging all the time.

However, AppleInsider still recommends users stick with the Optimized Battery Charging and avoid this new setting as preventing the phone from charging beyond 80% offers minimal benefits.

Instead, users will suffer from not experiencing the full potential of the battery capacity while only saving a few additional weeks of battery health, as there is no physics to stop the battery from aging and in the end, all the batteries will need to be replaced.