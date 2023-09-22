iPhone 15: Apple adds verification mark on boxes

In order to prevent users from buying fake iPhones, the phone manufacturers have taken extra measures for iPhone 15 boxes due to which the retail employees and buyers have a new way to verify if the device is real.

To eliminate the fake iPhone market, Apple added a new invisible watermarking feature on its recently launched iPhone 15 series. This invisible watermark can only be seen under Ultra Violent (UV) light.

Majin Bu – a tech researcher – shared a video on X – formerly known as Twitter – showing that a person is shining a UV light on the iPhone 15 box to reveal watermarks and a QR code to verify the authenticity of the device.

There is some concern that the scammers might be able to copy the watermark but the QR code in the system make the system more secure that won’t be able to copy that easily.

The iPhone consumers buying from the authentic Apple store don’t need to worry about the device authenticity, however, the customers buying from resale market and smaller vendors have a greater chance to get scammed.

The boxes of the new iPhone 15 are equipped with a security system that displays holograms under a UV light. This is a measure introduced by Apple to recognize real boxes and prevent people from being scammed pic.twitter.com/oBhQoc5IDI — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) September 21, 2023

To clear all the doubts, the consumer is advised to check the device’s serial number and ensure it matched with the on printed on the box.

The recently launched iPhone 15 is available for pre-order and will be available on store from today, September 22.